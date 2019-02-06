Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Glendale -- one at an apartment complex and the other along the 134 Freeway -- as a murder-suicide, officials said Wednesday.Neighbors said the two men in their 50s are brothers. Authorities have not released the names of the deceased, pending notification of family.According to Glendale police, the case began about 3:30 a.m. when investigators received a report about a death at an apartment complex near Ramsdell Avenue and Northwoods Lane. They arrived to find a man dead at the scene; the cause of death was not immediately disclosed.Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol officers were called to the shoulder of the westbound 134 Freeway near Harvey Drive and the transition to the 2 Freeway regarding a body on the road."We received a phone call regarding a possible suicide" off of the 134 overpass, said Tahnee Lightfoot, spokeswoman for Glendale police. "Based on the investigation so far, we believe that the two are tied."The California Highway Patrol blocked off the No. 4 lane on the westbound 134 Freeway, the Harvey Drive off-ramp, and the eastbound transition to the 2 Freeway due to the investigation. All closures were lifted around 10 a.m.