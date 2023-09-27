4 suspects arrested in connection with Glendale retail burglaries

All four suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and conspiracy.

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- Two men and two juveniles were arrested Tuesday for allegedly carrying out a series of early morning burglaries at Glendale businesses.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a burglary alarm in the 400 block of South Glendale Avenue, where they found several businesses that had been burglarized.

Within 10 minutes of their arrival, another burglary alarm was triggered in the 1100 block of South Glendale Avenue, where several more businesses had experienced break-ins, police said.

Police began searching local business districts after concluding that a series of robberies was taking place. Officers searching in the 1200 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard "heard glass breaking at a business and saw a black vehicle attempting to flee,'' according to police.

Additional officers responded, and they boxed in the vehicle and took four people into custody, police said.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Steven Cuevas and 21-year-old Long Beach resident Carlos Madrid, along with two juvenile suspects, who were not identified due to their age.

Detectives recovered burglary tools, gloves, ski masks, a reciprocating saw, and thousands of dollars in cash, police said.

All four suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and conspiracy. Madrid was being held without bail on a parole hold, while Cuevas was taken into custody with a bail set at $260,000.

Police said the parents of the two minors were contacted and the pair were taken to a juvenile hall.

Anyone with additional information regarding the burglaries was urged to contact 818-548-4911. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

