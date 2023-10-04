Man who worked at Glendale elementary school arrested on suspicion of lewd acts on 2 students

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 29-year-old man who worked at a Glendale elementary school and with the city's after-school program and summer day camp was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd acts on two children under 14, authorities said.

Parents of two victims gave separate reports to police regarding their child being touched inappropriately by Pedro Antonio Tellez at John Muir Elementary School, according to Glendale Police Department Sgt. Victor Jackson.

Tellez was placed on administrative leave from his hourly positions at the school, the One Glendale After School Youth Sports Program and Summer Day Camp Program, Jackson said. He had worked in the positions since March.

Tellez was jailed at Glendale City Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, Jackson said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Glendale Superior Court.

Glendale Police Department detectives are actively seeking additional victims or witnesses related to similar incidents at the school. Preliminary investigation has led detectives to believe there may be additional victims dating back five years, Jackson said.

The Glendale Police Department encourages anyone with information about this case to call the Assaults Bureau detectives at (818) 548-4840.