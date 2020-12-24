Musical sisters in tune with holiday spirit with new Christmas themed album

HOLLYWOOD -- Glodean White and her sister, Linda James, are singing the songs of Christmas in their new album, "A Romantic Evening for the Holidays." Glodean was married to Barry White and she says he always planned to do a Christmas album. But he died before it ever happened. Glodean and Linda decided to do their own album with Barry in mind."I really wasn't going to release it. I just wanted to do it and, in my heart, I would have known that, you know, I accomplished something that Barry would have done and didn't get a chance to," said Glodean White. "While we were doing it and singing, I felt him near me. I just felt him right on my shoulder, just telling me, 'Okay, no, you need to go a little higher, you need to go a little lower. Do that riff. Do that run.""This is Christmastime. We want to make people happy. I'm always happy," said James. "So, therefore, I want them to feel the way I feel. So we sing. Glodean and I, we sing together and we look at each other and we smile. We make each other happy."If you'd like their album, you'll find it at glodeanandlinda.com.