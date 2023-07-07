Jung Kook of BTS kicks off the 'GMA' 2023 Summer Concert Series

Check out some of the music stars coming to 'GMA' this summer!

NEW YORK -- Jung Kook of BTS, Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt are among the artists performing in the 2023 "GMA" Summer Concert Series!

This year's lineup, brought to you by sponsors Revlon Hair Tools and Hot Tools, features a star-studded slate of chart-topping artists who will deliver live performances from New York City's Central Park or the "GMA" studio in the heart of Times Square.

Jung Kook of BTS will take to the stage in New York City's Central Park on Friday, July 14, the same day his first official global solo debut single "Seven" releases.

The concert series will also feature Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier and Fitz and the Tantrums live in Times Square, as well as a very special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop from Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Busta Rhymes ft. BIA in Central Park.

"GMA" invites guests to attend the live broadcast from Central Park as part of the live audience; however, performances taking place in Times Square studios will not have live audiences. Please make sure to RSVP to join the audience in Central Park.

Stay tuned for updates and check out the 2023 schedule below:

Jung Kook of BTS: July 14

#JungKookOnGMA

Tickets for Jung Kook's performance in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Friday, July 7. Click here for more information.

Fitz and the Tantrums: July 28

#FitzAndTantrumsOnGMA

Fitz and the Tantrums will perform live in our Times Square Studio.

Carly Rae Jepsen: Aug. 10

#CarlyRaeJepsenOnGMA

Carly Rae Jepsen will perform live in our Times Square Studio.

Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Busta Rhymes ft. BIA: Aug. 11

#FatJoeOnGMA #RemyMaOnGMA #BustaRhymesOnGMA

Tickets for Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Busta Rhymes ft. BIA in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Friday, July 7. Click here for more information.

Hozier: Aug. 18

#HozierOnGMA

Hozier will perform live in our Times Square Studio.

Tim McGraw: Aug. 25

#TimMcGrawOnGMA

Tickets for Tim McGraw's performance in Central Park will be available starting at noon ET on Friday, July 7. Click here for more information.

Sam Hunt: Sept. 1

#SamHuntOnGMA

Tickets for Sam Hunt's performance in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Friday, July 7. Click here for more information.