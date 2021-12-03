Video: Go-kart driver caught traveling down 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

Video: Go-kart driver pulled over on Southern California Freeway

The California Highway Patrol ended a joyride for a person who drove a go-kart on a Southern California freeway.

The incident happened back in October, but the agency posted a video of it this week.

In the footage, the go-cart driver is seen traveling down a city street before getting onto the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, with cars whizzing past it. Officers noticed that two other cars driving near the go-cart were serving as escorts.

All of them were eventually pulled over.

The CHP says the young individuals did it to get video content to post online. What they got instead were citations for unlawful operation, impeding traffic and more.

