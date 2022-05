LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From Dwayne Johnson, to Michelle Yeoh, to Mindy Kaling, Gold House is honoring 2022's most impactful Asians and Pacific Islanders as Asian Heritage Month kicks off.ABC7's David Ono served as a judge for the launch of this year's "A-100 List."It includes such incredibly accomplished people as Simu Liu, Olivia Rodrigo and Chloe Kim.The "A100 List" seeks to recognize the 100 Asian and Pacific Islanders who have significantly made an imprint on American culture and society in the last year across various industries.