Golden State Killer's victims continue with impact statements in Sacramento

FRESNO, Calif. -- More victims will address confessed Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, inside a Sacramento County courtroom on Thursday.DeAngelo was a former Exeter police officer and was also known as the "Visalia Ransacker," "East Area Rapist" and the "Original Night Stalker."The daughter of Claude Snelling, the man DeAngelo shot and killed in Visalia in 1975, is expected to deliver her impact statement on Thursday.The impact statements began Tuesday in the case against DeAngelo. Last month, he pleaded guilty last month to 13 murders and dozens of other crimes throughout California.DeAngelo will be formally sentenced at the Sacramento State University ballroom on Friday. He will be sent to prison for the rest of his life without the possibility of parole.