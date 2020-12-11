Community & Events

FriYAY in the Community: Submit your good news here to be shared with the community on Fridays

Let's share the good news happening in your life or in your community.
To kick off the weekend the right way, we are sharing good news on Fridays. Or, what we like to call FriYAY!

We want to hear from you about the good happening in your community or in your life.

It easy to share your news with us. All you have to do is take a 20-second selfie video introducing yourself, telling us where you're from and sharing the good news.

Submit good news here:

Follow our community journalists for more stories happening in these communities, and their surrounding areas:

Sophie Flay - Silver Lake
Rachel Jordan - Long Beach
Ashley Mackey - Inglewood
Eric Resendiz - East L.A.
