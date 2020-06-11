Coronavirus

Goodwill reopens two dozen stores in SoCal with new safety measures

As California begins to reopen slowly, about two dozen Goodwill stores in SoCal are reopening, but with new safety guidelines for employees and customers.
By
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Goodwill reopens two dozen stores in Southern California. The non-profit reseller is implementing new rules to keep shoppers and staff safe.

"Our shoppers are thrilled to be back," said Marla Eby with Goodwill Southern California.

This location in Atwater Village is among the several stores already reopened, but under the developing COVID-19 landscape, a lot has changed.

"We've taken a lot of safety measures to make sure the stores are safe," said Eby.

To create that safe environment, employees and customers must wear a face mask, workers are undergoing daily health checks and fitting rooms are temporarily closed. And, you'll notice new plexiglass guards at the cash registers.

Already the customers are busy shopping.

"Yeah, I'm happy that it's reopened; as long as everything's safe I think that's OK," said a Goodwill customer.

Another change is the donation process. After weeks of being on hold, it's finally resuming, but it's described as no-contact. Donors will place items in bins to be isolated before they're sold, and receipts will be emailed.

While each location adjusts to these changes, there's been an undeniable impact on Goodwill's overall mission of providing no-cost employment services. And they're doing all they can to bounce back to help people in need.

"Anyone who doesn't have a job and needs some assistance, so when you shop and when you donate, you're actually helping people in the community," said Eby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessatwater villagelos angeles countylos angelescoronavirusgoodwillshoppingcommunityreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
Job Hunting: OC mom navigates unemployment during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Train kills two in Ventura who were trying to free dog from tracks
Coachella, Stagecoach ordered to cancel for 2020
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
LAPD commission: Officer in fatal Costco shooting acted outside policy
7 LAPD employees reassigned amid use-of-force investigations
Show More
Distillery recalls gin bottles filled with hand sanitizer
Universal CityWalk reopens for first time since March
Brush fire spreads to 250 acres near Ventura
COVID-19 in OC: County sees 2nd highest single-day death toll
Drug deal prompts car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway in Gardena
More TOP STORIES News