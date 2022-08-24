Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County

There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- According to the Los Angeles County Public Health website, two Google offices in Southern California each have more than 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases among employees.

These two offices are located in Venice and Playa Vista.

As of the latest data reported on August 24, there are 302 total cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in L.A. County.

The TSA at LAX is currently reporting 274 cases, and American Airlines has 241. The L.A. County Public Health website is updated daily on weekdays only.