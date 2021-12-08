NBA, DMX, Gabby Petito stand out on Google's 2021 Year in Search trends

That's according to Google's annual Year in Search trends recap, released Wednesday morning, which looks back at trillions of searches in the United States over the past 12 months to suss out what topics saw a sustained increase in interest compared to the year before.
Last year, "coronavirus" predictably topped the trending search list globally and dominated much of the US list. This year, the top trending global searches were more sports-focused: "Australia vs India," "India vs England," "IPL," "NBA" and "Euro 2021" ranked as top five.
In the U.S., news and politics caught more attention: "NBA," "DMX," "Gabby Petito," "Kyle Rittenhouse" and "Brian Laundrie" were the top five searched terms domestically.
Americans' minds were also on the money: Mega Millions, AMC stock and stimulus check ranked sixth, seventh and eighth respectively in overall search. Googlers wanted to know "how to be eligible for a stimulus check," and searched spiked for "dogecoin" when amateur investors worked to send the cryptocurrency "to the moon."
Searches
1) NBA
2) DMX
3) Gabby Petito
4) Kyle Rittenhouse
5) Brian Laundrie
6) Mega Millions
7) AMC Stock
8) Stimulus Check
9) Georgia Senate Race
10) Squid Game
News
1) Mega Millions
2) AMC Stock
3) Stimulus Check
4) Georgia Senate Race
5) GME
6) Dogecoin
7) Hurricane Ida
8) Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
9) Afghanistan
10) Ethereum Price
People
1) Kyle Rittenhouse
2) Tiger Woods
3) Alec Baldwin
4) Travis Scott
5) Simone Biles
6) Derek Chauvin
7) Morgan Wallen
8) Henry Ruggs III
9) Pete Davidson
10) Shailene Woodley
Actors
1) Alec Baldwin
2) Pete Davidson
3) Shailene Woodley
4) Gina Carano
5) Armie Hammer
6) Jake Gyllenhaal
7) Dave Chappelle
8) Bo Burnham
9) Olivia Wilde
10) Dog the Bounty Hunter
Aesthetics
1) Indie
2) Dark academia
3) Cottagecore
4) Y2K
5) Sage green
6) Kidcore
7) Coconut girl
8) Kawaii
9) Harry Potter
10) Slytherin
Athletes
1) Tiger Woods
2) Simone Biles
3) Henry Ruggs III
4) Odell Beckham Jr.
5) Aaron Rodgers
6) Giannis Antetokounmpo
7) Sha'Carri Richardson
8) Deshaun Watson
9) Christian Eriksen
10) Jake Paul
Celebrities Searched Together
1) Kim and Kanye
2) Bill and Melinda Gates
3) Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
4) Kanye and Jeffree Star
5) Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal
6) JLo and A-Rod
7) Tom Holland and Zendaya
8) Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer
9) Ben Affleck and JLo
10) Selena Gomez and Chris Evans
Games
1) Among Us
2) Battlefield 2042
3) Resident Evil Village
4) Valheim
5) Forza Horizon 5
6) Madden NFL 22
7) Outriders
8) Pokémon Unite
9) Biomutant
10) Friday Night Funkin'
How to be
1) How to be eligible for stimulus check
2) How to be more attractive
3) How to be happy alone
4) How to be a baddie
5) How to be a good boyfriend
6) How to be a good kisser
7) How to be a flight attendant
8) How to be happy with yourself
9) How to be mindful
10) How to be romantic
Movies
1) Black Widow
2) Eternals
3) Halloween Kills
4) Mortal Kombat
5) Dune
6) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
7) Godzilla vs. Kong
8) The Suicide Squad
9) Space Jam
10) In the Heights
Memes
1) Bernie Sanders' mittens
2) Hamster
3) Twisted tea
4) Squid Game
5) Sheesh
6) Red flag
7) Dab me up
8) Trade offer
9) Vin Diesel family
10) Suez Canal
Musicians and Bands
1) Travis Scott
2) Morgan Wallen
3) Adele
4) The Weeknd
5) Dr. Dre
6) Olivia Rodrigo
7) Marilyn Manson
8) Daft Punk
9) Bobby Shmurda
10) Lil Nas X
