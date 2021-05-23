Business

Google planning to open first physical store this summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Google planning to open first physical store this summer

NEW YORK -- Google is venturing into new territory.

While some brick-and-mortar stores are shutting their doors due to being unable to compete with online shopping, Google is planning to open a physical store.

The company announced plans to open the first "Google Store" this summer in New York.

It will employ experts to help customers with installations, tech issues or broken screens.

The store will also sell Google products - like Pixel phones, Pixel books, Fitbit devices and Nest products.

The company calls the move "an important next step in our hardware journey."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citygoogletechnologyretail
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News