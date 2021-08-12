google

Google employees who choose to work from home permanently could face pay cut

EMBED <>More Videos

Google employees working from home could see pay cut

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google employees who choose to work from home permanently could see a pay cut, depending on where they live.

Reuters reports an employee living an hour away from New York City would be paid 15% less if they worked from home.

But a colleague working remotely in the city would see no pay cut.

RELATED: Walmart, Google among companies rolling out COVID vaccine requirements for employees | LIST

Employees who leave San Francisco for Lake Tahoe could reportedly see a pay cut of up to 25%.

The company says salaries have always been determined by location.

Google announced in July that it was delaying employees' return to the office until mid-October.

The company will also require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once offices are fully open.

The company has more than 130,000 employees across the globe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoronavirus californiacoronavirusgoogletechnologyoffice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
Google planning to open first physical store this summer
Despite some companies leaving, CA is still tech capital
Google Maps launches AR feature for indoor navigation
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 700% jump in COVID hospitalizations since June
Santa Barbara dad confessed to killing kids in Mexico, FBI says
Schwarzenegger's message to anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
17-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona, police say
Political science professor answers questions about CA recall election
Asteroid has greater chance of hitting Earth through 2300, NASA says
Show More
Friends form human chain to help save puppy amid flooding in Turkey
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals to require proof of vaccination
OC father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed
Experts: Kids don't need N95, KN95 masks at school amid COVID surge
Greenblatt's Deli: Iconic West Hollywood eatery closes permanently
More TOP STORIES News