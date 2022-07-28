Authorities respond to fatal crash near Gorman; 2 children ejected, reports say

AIR7 HD footage from above the scene showed a vehicle in the distance in a grassy field off the road.

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Two children were ejected during a fatal crash near Gorman Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after noon along the eastbound lanes of SR-138 near 300th Street.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident log, authorities reported an SUV rolled over several times and two children were ejected.

One of the children appeared to be OK, though the other was reportedly found unconscious, according to the log.

The incident log states at one point, a good Samaritan performed CPR on one of the children.

One person was rushed to the hospital, according to authorities, though it's unclear if that person was the driver or a child.

It's also unclear if the person who died was one of the children.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.