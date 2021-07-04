Brush fire near 5 Freeway in Gorman explodes to 1,000 acres, prompting evacuations

By ABC7.com staff
GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Sunday afternoon near the 5 Freeway in Gorman and quickly spread to about 1,000 acres, officials said, prompting evacuations and a massive response from firefighters.

The so-called Tumbleweed Fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near Gorman Post Road and the southbound side of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said flames were being driven by winds in the area - which, according to the National Weather Service, are gusting between 18 and 25 mph.

The blaze was initially reported at 200 acres, but quickly grew in size. It is 10% contained.

No structural damage was immediately reported, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Evacuations were under way for the Gorman Park Area in Gorman, the Sheriff's Department said.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

