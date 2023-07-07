Newsom urging Department of Justice to investigate Florida's migrant transportation to CA

Newsom and other officials are asking the DOJ for civil and criminal investigations into the Florida program.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging the U.S. Department of Justice to open investigations into Florida's transportation of migrants to Sacramento and Martha's Vineyard.

Newsom, along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and a sheriff in Texas, have written a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for civil and criminal investigations.

Under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial migrant-relocation program, 36 migrants were flown to Sacramento in June.

Another 49 were flown on chartered private jets to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts in September 2022. They were flown from San Antonio, Texas, but the letter claims the program was funded by Florida. It claims the migrants were manipulating into taking the flights based on false promises.