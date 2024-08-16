Missouri woman arrested in alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family through Graceland sale

Lisa Findley was charged in connection with the "brazen" scheme, the DOJ said.

Woman who helped save Graceland from possible foreclosure speaks out

A Missouri woman was arrested this morning in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family out of millions of dollars and the ownership of Graceland, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Lisa Findley is alleged to have orchestrated the scheme to conduct the sale of Graceland by falsely claiming that Presley's daughter, prior to her death, had pledged the estate as collateral for a loan she hadn't repaid, prosecutors said.

"As part of the brazen scheme, we allege that the defendant created numerous false documents and sought to extort a settlement from the Presley family," the head of DOJ's criminal division, Nicole Argentieri, said in a statement announcing the arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.