Crews battling large brush fire burning near homes next to the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

The California Highway Patrol has shut down several lanes of the freeway. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
The fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. near Hayvenhurst Avenue and the 118 Freeway. At least one acre has burned.
AIR7HD captured at least one resident getting a hose out and watering a tree next to that person's house as flames burned across the street.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
