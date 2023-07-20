16-year-old killed, toddler wounded in shooting at Granada Hills Recreation Center

A man was killed and a toddler was wounded in a shooting near the Granada Hills Recreation Center.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and a toddler was wounded in a shooting in Granada Hills Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Granada Hills Recreation Center near Chatsworth Street and Petit Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 2-year-old boy was on the playground with his mom when the gunfire broke out.

Further details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, but the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Parents who spoke with Eyewitness News on Thursday were shocked to learn about the deadly shooting, which occurred near a day camp.

"The people that work here are really good," said resident Julie Dachs. "My son plays baseball here ... never had a complaint. This is really sad."

It's unknown if the child and man had some sort of relationship.

Meanwhile, a woman said she's been emailing city officials for years, voicing concerns about the park.

"Residents who live here have seen an uptick in that we have seen; the gang activity, the tagging, the dealing, the drug usage within the park," said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous. "We even have photographs of the gang tagging on the rec center here, just feet away from where this unfortunate incident happened."

Shortly after her interview on Thursday, ABC7 cameras captured a man spray-painting a building at the park. He was arrested shortly after.

"We were basically told that they cannot enforce closing the gates at night and the park hours because they only have two rangers for the entire San Fernando valley," said the concerned woman.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not available. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.