Man killed, toddler wounded in Granada Hills shooting

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and a toddler was wounded in a shooting in Granada Hills Wednesday night.

Los Angeles police responded to the Granada Hills Recreation Center near Chatsworth Street and Petit Avenue after a report of a shooting.

Several police vehicles were still at the scene around 11:20 p.m. as the child, believed to be 2 years old, was being loaded into an ambulance. The child's condition is unknown.

The man died at the scene.

Further details on the shooting, including a suspect description, were not immediately available.