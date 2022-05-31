Society

Unvaccinated students at Granada Hills Charter High School protest graduation exclusion

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Granada Hills Charter High School held its first of two required graduation practices Tuesday morning, but one group of students was missing from the dress rehearsal.

The Los Angeles Unified School District campus is excluding students who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from Thursday's commencement exercises. That prompted some to gather for a protest on campus.

While vaccinated students participated in the graduation practice on the football field, protesters on another part of campus held signs with messages like "No more mandates" and "Be a freedom fighter, not a mandate lover!"

"The community says it's OK to walk, In fact, it's safe to walk," said Jennifer Kennedy, spokesperson for GHC Parents United. "There's no requirement anywhere - state, city, county, district, school district, nothing. There is no requirement for a vaccine to do anything around here."

The unvaccinated students have also been excluded from prom, senior awards night and being sold tickets to Grad Night at Disneyland.

"It's not something that's very fun because, you know, you grew up with these kids, you were together in school for four years and now they're just kicked to the curb," said senior Dante Turco.

The school announced last fall that students 12 and older would not be allowed on campus if they were not fully vaccinated against COVID.

Requests for comment from Granada Hills Charter and LAUSD were not immediately returned.

