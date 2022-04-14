Homeless in Southern California

Neighbors complain of drug use, fighting at Granada Hills homeless encampment near park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighbors upset over drug use, fighting at Granada Hills homeless camp

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Granada Hills neighborhood has become yet another flashpoint in Los Angeles' homeless crisis.

The encampment is right up against the fence at Petit Park in Granada Hills. It is raising concerns among the residents.

Emails to Eyewitness News from neighbors describe fighting among the unhoused, drug use and blocking portions of the sidewalk.

Dana Ross lives near the park and he has concerns with the handling of the situation as of late.

RELATED: California mayor is paying for 1 year of rent to help end homeless crisis
EMBED More News Videos

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is fighting the homeless crisis by raising funds to pay for a year of rent to help those transitioning from homelessness.



"It's been about two years and it started with the support they were getting at the park with the trailers and the community center, but when that ended, the city and county just let those people flounder and really they had no other place to go," Ross said.

L.A. City Councilman John Lee represents the area. He and other members of the city council have been looking for ways to get people off the streets throughout the city. They've had some success.

A couple of neighbors who live near Petit Park, who didn't want to be identified for safety concerns, say they'd like to see the men and women get the help they say they need.

LA settles homelessness suit, plans to build 16,000 units of housing
EMBED More News Videos

The city will spend up to $3 billion over the next five years to develop as many as 16,000 beds or housing units for the homeless.



"The things that we're seeing over here, it's just not safe for the community, it's not safe for the people who are on the streets and it's not safe for the kids. And the level of compassion, you can only do so much to where it's just exhausting," one person told Eyewitness News.

"We just can't continue to allow this to happen. We have children that are walking through these areas, and it's not safe," another neighbor said. "There are needles, there's feces, there's unpredictable behavior and this is not a way for a community to be."

Some other residents told Eyewitness News that long term, they're hoping the city can come up with a compassionate solution to get the folks off the sidewalks and the help they need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countygranada hillslos angeles city councilhomeless in southern californiahomelesssouthern californiahousinglos angelespublic housingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
To keep family together, IE mother chooses homelessness
LA city to spend $3 billion to house the homeless in next 5 years
Be Well OC Mobile brings mental health care to those in need
LA's newest tiny home village for homeless opens in Eagle Rock
TOP STORIES
Victorville mall shop owner shot girl, 9, while firing at shoplifters
Lawsuits filed against Dodgers allege stadium security attacked fans
Engineer sentenced for running train off tracks at LA port
Joseph Gatt accused of sexually explicit communication with minor
Sheriff: No deputies on Metro patrol if LASD isn't given full control
Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect speaks out
Driver leads police on high-speed chase from LA to Agua Dulce area
Show More
Police release video of deadly MI traffic stop shooting
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Dodgers' Kershaw takes perfect game through 7 innings vs. Twins
Cain Velasquez thanks fans for support in first statement since arrest
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty in groping case
More TOP STORIES News