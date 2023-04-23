L.A. police want you to take a look at this photo of a former high school basketball coach now under arrest for lewd acts with a minor.

Former LA high school basketball coach arrested for inappropriate relationship with a minor

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police want you to take a look at this photo of a former high school basketball coach now under arrest for lewd acts with a minor.

They say 36-year-old Gabriel Chavez of Chatsworth worked for Granada Hills Charter High up until January.

Chavez also has a history of employment and volunteer work at various youth programs throughout the city.

Chavez is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Police released his photo in an effort to identify other victims or witnesses.

Anyone with information should call LAPD's Devonshire Area sexual assault detectives at 818-832-0609.