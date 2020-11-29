Shots fired near LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey's home in Granada Hills, authorities say

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting happened near the home of L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey's home in Granada Hills Saturday night, authorities said.An "outside agency" was involved in the incident, which would mean the shooter was not with the LAPD or county Sheriff's Department, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. It's unclear if anybody was struck.