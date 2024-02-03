Legendary Grand National Roadster Show returns to Pomona this weekend

For the first time, the event will feature an area organized by long-time classic car publication Hemmings that will feature all sorts of vintage cars for sale by private owners.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been one of California's coolest car culture events for years now - and it's back.

"This is the 74th Grand National Roadster Show. It started up in Oakland, it's now been in Pomona for 20 years," said John Buck, producer of the show.

As always, the gorgeous one-of-a-kind creations are vying for the legendary America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy. You can see the hours spent to build them, and the perfection of every detail but this show is not just hot rods.

"We've got trucks, we've got street machines, we've got lowriders, customs, hot rods. You name it, motorcycles, it's all here," said Buck.

One of the shining stars at the show this year isn't actually very shiny in the literal sense, but it was a real find, in the literal sense - a hot rod that disappeared in 1974!

"This is the holy grail of hot rods," said Buck.

A custom car with an intriguing past. Until recently, the car, named "Uncertain T" (it's based on a Ford Model T) was hidden away for some 50 years.

The story involves a divorce, with an ex-wife getting the car, which had graced multiple magazine covers in its heyday.

"She sold the car, and the guy that got the car just packed it away," said Buck.

Automotive mega dealer and car culture curators Galpin Motors purchased it and has plans to fully restore it.

If you'd like to purchase something cool, there's a new element at the show this year.

Longtime classic car outlet Hemmings has set up shop, with a display of cars for sale by owners on their site. You'll be able to see them in person at Sunday's show.

"Each vehicle's going to have a QR code on their 'for sale' sign. It'll take them to a listing on Hemmings.com, and you can really make an offer on the spot," said Brandon Garcia of Hemmings.

If looking at cool cars gets you hungry, remember, the show is at the Fairplex, so legendary fair food is right nearby.

The Grand National Roadster Show takes place every year at this time, but there's little worry about rainy weather ruining the fun. Luckily, most of the show takes place indoors.