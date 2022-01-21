localish

Dine where David Bowie, The Foo Fighters and No Doubt once recorded hit songs

EMBED <>More Videos

Dine where David Bowie, The Foo Fighters and No Doubt once recorded hit songs

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Music artists such as David Bowie, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kanye West, and the Foo Fighters, among many others, have all recorded hits at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

Now, the historic music studio has been transformed into a restaurant, lounge, and rooftop bar with panoramic views of the iconic Hollywood Sign.

"Today, Grandmaster Recorders has changed from its original iteration, being a music-focused, functioning studio to now a restaurant rooftop bar," said co-owner Grant Smillie.

The studio opened in the 1970s with a coveted list of musicians recording there over the years, including Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and Gwen Stefani.

The studio stopped in 2016 when owner Alan Dickson died. It was vacant until Smillie and his team bought it.

"When we walked in here, I had no idea about the space, but instantly fell in love with it," said Smillie.

Monty and Jaci Koludrovic are partners in life and food. Monty runs the dining menu and Jaci runs the pastry menu. Monty describes the menu as non-traditional Italian.

"The fun element comes from not being bound by tradition and we say it's food that Nonna would recognize but never really cook herself," said Monty Koludrovic.

For more information:
grandmasterrecorders.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeleskabchotelrooftoplocalish
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOCALISH
Dine where David Bowie, The Foo Fighters and No Doubt once recorded hit songs
Brothless Ramen Dish Satisfies Your Cravings
A healing refuge for SF's Tenderloin neighborhood
This NJ shop serves a pretzel cheesesteak that's a must-try!
TOP STORIES
Motorcycle rider killed in violent high-speed crash in West Hills
102 COVID deaths reported in LA County, highest since March 2021
UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer remembered at Hancock Park vigil
Gov. Gavin Newsom in LA after 'porch pirates' target cargo trains
New Year's resolutions key to health during omicron surge, doctor says
McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'
LA, Ventura counties' COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal
Show More
Heartworm disease-carrying mosquitoes threatening pets in OC
Armed man shot during deputy-involved shooting at OC Walmart
Adele postpones Vegas residency due to COVID among crew
Will a second COVID booster shot be recommended soon?
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
More TOP STORIES News