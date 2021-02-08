Grandmother attacked, robbed after visiting bank; assault comes amid rise in violence against elderly in Bay Area

The video captured by her granddaughter comes on the heels of a series of attacks on seniors in Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood.
Wanting to keep her identity private, the woman's granddaughter says the incident happened February 3 at around 11 a.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland.
In the video one suspect can be seen quickly knocking the 70-year-old to the ground while another one runs in and steal her handbag. According to her granddaughter the suspects also tried to get her cell phone but luckily it along with cash from the bank was in her pocket and was not taken
The woman's granddaughter says she's already on edge after a 91-year-old man and two other seniors were attacked in Chinatown in recent weeks. She plans to file a police report and is hoping to raise awareness of crimes against seniors. She continued to say her grandma was bruised but is recovering from her traumatic experience.
ABC7's sister station KGO has reached out to Oakland Police about this incident.
The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce has reported that more than 20 assaults and robberies have occurred in nearby Chinatown in recent weeks. During a press conference on Feb. 3, Oakland Police Capt. Bobby Hookfin said the attacks in Chinatown "...appear to be more violent, for whatever reason and that's why we need to stop this now."