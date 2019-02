A hit-and-run driver killed a grandmother and injured two young children in La Mirada, authorities say.The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she did not survive.The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. along Escalona Road in La Mirada - a short walk away from Escalona Elementary School.Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened -- and if there's a description of the suspect's vehicle.