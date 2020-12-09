Pasadena car crash caused by wrong-way driver kills grandmother, witnesses say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A grandmother was killed in a tragic two-car crash caused by a driver speeding on the wrong side of the road in Pasadena Tuesday evening, witnesses say.

The crash happened near the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Glenarm Street at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.

AIR7 HD was over the scene and captured the two vehicles, which appeared to be a white Kia Optima and a black Audi. Both had extensive front-end damage.

Witnesses say a grandmother was driving when a speeding car on the wrong side of road slammed into her car.

Two children were reportedly in the white vehicle. They were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Information regarding an arrest was not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County has doubled its daily new COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving
2 separate wind-driven brush fires erupt near Ventura
Man, woman killed in Newport Beach crash
Former Rep. Katie Hill awarded restraining order against ex-husband
10 Fwy lanes reopen after DTLA commercial building fire
Celebs join Gary Sinise's Snowball Express for great cause
'Superspreader': 158 arrested at underground party in Palmdale
Show More
Half of Americans plan to get COVID-19 vaccine ASAP, survey finds
COVID Q&A: UCLA expert answers viewers questions
William Shakespeare among 1st vaccinated in England
Suspect in chase drives wrong way on 105 Freeway
State alert reminds SoCal to stay home as hospitalizations rise
More TOP STORIES News