In a viral video, Bruce Carrier broke down in tears as his grandson presented his first home-run ball. Both will be guests of the Dodgers tonight.

Dodgers to host SD little leaguer who dedicated home run to grandpa in viral video

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Last year we brought you the touching story of a youth-league slugger from South Dakota who gave his first home-run ball to his grandfather.

Grandpa Bruce Carrier broke down in tears in that viral video as he saw the inscription from his 9-year-old grandson "I love you."

Now we have a great update.

Felix and Grandpa Bruce will be guests of the Dodgers at Tuesday night's game.

Bruce Carrier is a lifelong Dodgers fan and has a big collection of team memorabilia.

Bruce and Felix will get to meet the players and go to batting practice.

It's a dream come true for them to experience that together.