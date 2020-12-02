Big rig fire closes 5 Freeway at Grapevine in both directions

By ABC7.com staff
FORT TEJON, Calif. (KABC) -- The 5 Freeway at the Grapevine was closed Wednesday afternoon after a big rig fire sent smoke covering all lanes of traffic.

Caltrans warns motorists to expect delays as crews work to put out the fire and remove the debris from the roadway.

The fire was reported at the base of the Grapevine in the Fort Tejon area just after 2 p.m.

Caltrans did not have an immediate estimate on when the roadway might be cleared.
