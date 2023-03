The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine was shut down Wednesday morning due to heavy snow and ice along the road.

5 Freeway closed through Grapevine due to heavy snow and ice, CHP says

The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine was shut down Wednesday morning due to heavy snow and ice along the road.

The California Highway Patrol announced the closure for north and southbound lanes shortly after 6 a.m. due to the unsafe conditions.

It's unclear when the freeway would reopen.

