Southbound I-5 closed through Grapevine after big rig accident

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 12:21AM
GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- As heavy rain continued to fall in Southern California, the southbound I-5 was shut down Monday afternoon north of Castaic after a big rig accident, officials said.

The big rig was hauling a long barrier and it damaged a guardrail and left the barrier in the roadway blocking lanes, according to Caltrans.

The incident was reported around 1:40 p.m. just south of Vista Del Lago.

There was no word on when lanes might be reopened.

Caltrans advised drivers to detour over eastbound State Route 138 to southbound SR 14 to get back onto the I-5.

