WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Grapevine SB to be closed overnight this week so crews can add 3rd lane, make repairs

By KABC logo
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 4:49AM
Grapevine SB to close overnight this week so crews can add 3rd lane
EMBED <>More Videos

The southbound side of the Grapevine will be closed overnight this week so crews can add a third lane to the roadway.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The southbound side of the Grapevine will be closed overnight this week so crews can add a third lane to the roadway.

The closure will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway starting Monday night. The closures will continue through Friday.

Traffic will be detoured to State Route 138 and south on State Route 14.

The closure will be done to work on the additional lane, as well as to make repairs where a landslide happened due to our storms earlier this year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW