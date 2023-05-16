The southbound side of the Grapevine will be closed overnight this week so crews can add a third lane to the roadway.

Grapevine SB to be closed overnight this week so crews can add 3rd lane, make repairs

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The southbound side of the Grapevine will be closed overnight this week so crews can add a third lane to the roadway.

The closure will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway starting Monday night. The closures will continue through Friday.

Traffic will be detoured to State Route 138 and south on State Route 14.

The closure will be done to work on the additional lane, as well as to make repairs where a landslide happened due to our storms earlier this year.