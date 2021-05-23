Pets & Animals

Great white shark population increasing off California coast, researchers say it's a good thing

Scientists say the population increase does not mean we will see more attacks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Great white shark population increasing off California coast

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- The number of great white sharks is increasing off the California coast, according to researchers, and they say this is a good thing.

They have spent close to 20 years studying the elusive ocean predators from Santa Cruz, up to Tomales Point in Marin County, all the way to the Farallon Islands.

Various environmental actions to protect the creatures appear to be working.

"It's real indicative that the ecosystems we have here are healthy," Oregon State University Professor Taylor Chapple said. "It's healthy enough to support, they're healthy enough to support this population of, this stable population of really big large apex predators."

Each shark has a unique dorsal fin which makes them easier to track.

Scientists say the population increase does not mean we will see more attacks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalssharksoceans
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News