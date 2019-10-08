Great white shark reportedly bites man's kayak near Catalina Island, leaves behind teeth souvenirs

CATALINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men kayaking off the shore of Catalina Island say they were attacked by a great white shark over the weekend - and they have the teeth to prove it.

The pair says they felt something nudge the kayak before spotting the great white, which they estimated to be almost 20 feet long, lunging halfway out of the water.

They say it then bit the back of the kayak and held on for a few seconds before letting go and swimming away, leaving a couple of teeth behind.

The men came out of the ordeal unscathed but a little shaken up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
catalinalos angeles countysharksshark attack
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law capping rent increases
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of tow truck driver in Riverside
Pilot killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport
SoCal Edison may cut power to 75k customers amid fire risk
2 SoCal mountain lions dead, rat poison likely cause
LA Wildcats: 2020 season ticket prices announced
Show More
STDs at an all-time high, condom use down, CDC says
Video shows crane collapsing, destroying several homes in Long Beach
Unique 'street medicine' approach offers care for L.A. homeless
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
FBI: California inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
More TOP STORIES News