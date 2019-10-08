Great white shark reportedly bites man's kayak near Catalina Island, leaves behind teeth souvenirs

CATALINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men kayaking off the shore of Catalina Island say they were attacked by a great white shark over the weekend - and they have the teeth to prove it.The pair says they felt something nudge the kayak before spotting the great white, which they estimated to be almost 20 feet long, lunging halfway out of the water.They say it then bit the back of the kayak and held on for a few seconds before letting go and swimming away, leaving a couple of teeth behind.The men came out of the ordeal unscathed but a little shaken up.