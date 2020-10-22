Pets & Animals

Puppy born with rare green fur in Italy

SAN FRANCISCO -- A little green dog born in Sardinia, Italy is melting hearts.

Meet Pistachio. He was named after the green color of his fur.

Newborn puppies are rarely born with green fur. Experts say this happens when light-colored puppies have contact with a green pigment called Biliverdin, while in their mother's womb.

Pistachio was the only one out of his seven brothers and sisters to be born green, Pistachio's owner Cristian Mallocci told Reuters.

His color will fade as he gets older.

Mallocci said green is the symbol of hope and luck. They call him their "little star," to bring smile and a little bit of joy to everyone during these tough times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pistachio isn't the only puppy born with unusual colored fur. Earlier in the year, a German Shepherd puppy turned heads in North Carolina when he was born with bright lime green-colored fur.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgreenitalybaby animalscute animalsdogu.s. & worldpuppy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crashes in apparent street takeovers in OC leave 1 dead, 2 injured
LA County eases coronavirus restrictions for more businesses
This super-beetle can survive being run over by a car
LA County schools to reopen at 25% capacity
3rd-degree charge dismissed against Derek Chauvin
Surveillance video shows woman try to kidnap 1-year-old boy in LA
Judge denies AG request to expedite lawsuit against GOP over unofficial ballot boxes
Show More
Boy threatened with arrest for missing Zoom class
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
High school student says she was beaten by officers over face mask
ABC News answers your election questions
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
More TOP STORIES News