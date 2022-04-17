Bicyclist struck and killed by alleged hit-and-run driver in Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man who may have been involved in a charity bicycle ride in Griffith Park was killed Saturday by an alleged hit-and-run driver who was later arrested.

The crash occurred at 3:49 p.m. at 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, said Lt. M. McCommas of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

The man in his 70s was riding his bicycle northbound when he was struck by a vehicle that was also northbound, McCommas said.

The cyclist fell onto the roadway where he suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, left the vehicle and ran from the scene but he was found and arrested by park rangers, McCommas said.

The driver may have been impaired by drugs and/or alcohol, he said. The investigation continued.



