Sign for 5 Freeway falls down near Griffith Park, revealing old Highway 99 sign from 1960s

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drivers who recently drove down the eastbound 134 at Victory Boulevard, in Griffith Park, may have noticed that a road sign was not up to date.

In fact, it was from the 1960s!

The freeway sign at the crossing normally tells drivers to stay in the left lanes for the 134 Freeway, and in the right lanes for the 5.

But the cover plate fell off and it shows the old 1960's signage for Highway 99.

The U.S. 99 ran from border-to-border, from Mexico to Canada.

The original Golden State Highway opened in 1926.

It was decommissioned in 1972 after being replaced by the 5 for long-distance traffic.

The sign should be repaired soon.