Man dressed as Grinch attempts to steal packages in Carson

We have this Grinch in custody, but there may be others out there looking to steal Christmas. — LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) December 20, 2020

Carson deputies responded to several calls of a certain suspect trying to steal Christmas on Friday.When arriving at the scene, authorities found the grinch himself, trying to swipe packages off people's doorsteps.Deputies promptly arrested the imposter and reminded people on Twitter to always remember to remove valuables from your car, schedule deliveries when you'll be home, and have friends or neighbors keep an eye on your doorstep.