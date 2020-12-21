Man dressed as Grinch attempts to steal packages in Carson

Carson deputies responded to several calls of a certain suspect trying to steal Christmas on Friday.

When arriving at the scene, authorities found the grinch himself, trying to swipe packages off people's doorsteps.

Deputies promptly arrested the imposter and reminded people on Twitter to always remember to remove valuables from your car, schedule deliveries when you'll be home, and have friends or neighbors keep an eye on your doorstep.


RELATED | Holiday toys stolen from Long Beach nonprofit's storage unit
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carsonlos angeles countytheftchristmas giftpackage theftchristmas
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LAX flight falls ill
Crash involving big rig carrying lettuce shuts down SB 5 Fwy in Castaic
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on COVID-19 ahead of holidays
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
Show More
Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Spark of Love-inspired t-shirts bring joy to kids this holiday season
3 wounded after string of shootings in Altadena, authorities say
Family of IE man who died after arrest calls for justice
More TOP STORIES News