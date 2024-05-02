More than 16K pounds of ground beef recalled for potential E. coli contamination

Cargill Meat Solutions recalled over 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef that was sold in 9 states at Walmart stores.

A meat processor has recalled approximately 16,234 pounds of raw ground beef products processed in its Pennsylvania facility that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Wednesday with Cargill Meat Solutions to alert consumers of six different types of ground beef products that should be thrown out.

According to the agency, the ground beef may have been contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, a "bacterial strain that is an important food and a waterborne pathogen that causes diarrhea, hemorrhagic colitis, and hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS) in humans," according to StatPearls, an online library published in the National Library of Medicine.

Details of recalled raw ground beef products

The raw ground beef items were produced April 26-27, 2024.

Impacted products include:

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

Each product bears the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the product label.

Cargill Meat Solutions reported the issue to FSIS after it "identified that previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef," according to the agency.

A representative for Cargill Meat Solutions did not immediately respond to request for additional comment.

Recalled raw ground beef sold at Walmart in 9 states

The FSIS said the recalled ground beef products were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide, but according to the retailer's specific store locations there are only nine states listed from Massachusetts to North Carolina where the recalled products were sold.

The retailer issued a recall notice on its website Wednesday that directs to the full USDA details.

What to do if you purchased recalled ground beef from Walmart

Because the FSIS is concerned that some products could be in people's refrigerators or freezers, the agency warned consumers who have purchased these products "not to consume them."

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency recall notice stated.

Consumers with additional questions can reach Cargill via phone at 1-844-419-1574.

Additionally, the FSIS reminded consumers to always safely prepare raw meat products, both fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to an internal temperature of 160 F, checked by a food thermometer.

Health impacts of E. coli contamination in raw ground beef

As of time of publication there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the FSIS.

In tandem with the USDA , Cargill has encouraged anyone who may be concerned about potential illness to contact a health care provider.

"E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism," the USDA stated. "While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately."