Grupo Firme Day: City of LA honors regional Mexican band in a big way

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a party atmosphere at Friday's Los Angeles City Council meeting as regional Mexican band Grupo Firme was honored with its own day.

Councilman John Lee led Friday's presentation and welcomed the famous banda group into the Council Chamber. Amid loud and festive music, members of the public and city staff gathered to get close to the stars as Grupo Firme took their place next to the councilman.

"Grupo Firme is a banda that has been breaking barriers by reaching success that is comparable by few," Lee said. "They've crossed over genres and fan bases because they don't go about things following a very linear path."

The band is making history in Southern California, becoming the first to perform two years in a row at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

They're also set to break the record for most tickets sold by a Latin band or artist at the stadium.

Grupo Firme members expressed their gratitude to Lee and the rest of the council for recognizing them. In their remarks, band members said they can proudly say they accomplished their dreams.

The group also encouraged other Mexican-Americans to work hard to make their dreams come true.

City News Service contributed to this report.