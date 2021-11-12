Society

Get a sneak peek at new Guardians of the Galaxy ride coming to Disney World

By Sam Champion
EMBED <>More Videos

Get a sneak peek at new Guardians of the Galaxy ride coming to Disney World

ORLANDO, Florida -- In honor of Disney+ Day, Sam Champion is checking out the next big ride coming to Disney World's EPCOT next year.

The next major attraction coming to EPCOT will aim to transport visitors far away from Earth, and into the realm of your favorite team of intergalactic superheroes.

It's called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and it will offer a fully immersive adventure -- the likes of which has never been seen at any Disney park.

That will be evident as soon as park-goers feast their eyes on the main entrance.

From there, folks will enter a planetarium-like exhibition, called the "Galaxarium" to learn more about the far-away world of Xandar.

That's when the Guardians themselves show up, and enlist visitors in an intergalactic chase through space and time.

Disney's Imagineers describe the attraction as a "storytelling coaster," which features a revolutionary ride system with vehicles that can rotate 360-degrees, ensuring riders' attention is always directed at the story happening around them.

The ride will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and it will be one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

RELATED | Disney+ price drop brings $1.99 sale to new, returning streaming customers
EMBED More News Videos

Disney+ has announced a $1.99 sale, dropping its monthly price in a special deal to new and eligible returning streaming customers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaguardians of the galaxydisneydisney+ daydisney+ streaming servicedisney world
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News