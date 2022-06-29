Technology

California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach

That information includes people's names, ages, addresses and license types.
EMBED <>More Videos

California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach

FRESNO, Calif. -- If you have a concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit in California, your personal information may have been exposed to hackers.

The California Department of Justice recently had a data breach, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says hackers gained access to personal information of CCW permit holders in the state.

That information included people's names, ages, addresses and license types.

The Department of Justice shut down parts of its website once they learned about the breach.

Anyone who believes their personal information was stolen is asked to contact authorities immediately.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who learns their identity was compromised in this data breach to report online here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technology
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after being shot on 710 Freeway in Long Beach
Man allegedly used homemade flamethrower at abortion protest
Source of mysterious lights over San Diego identified
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
SoCal animal shelters face more overcrowding issues ahead of July 4
LA County approves transfer of Bruce's Beach
Show More
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
El Capitan Theatre hosts sensory-inclusive screenings of 'Lightyear'
Dolly Parton tour bus suite offers dream vacation for die-hard fans
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
Mysterious lights spotted in sky over San Diego
More TOP STORIES News