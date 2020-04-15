Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Judge upholds decision to keep gun stores closed in Los Angeles

The City of Los Angeles considers gun shops a non-essential business during the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has upheld the City of Los Angeles decision to force gun stores to close.

The City considers gun shops a non-essential business during the pandemic.

Several gun stores and a gun-rights group sued and requested a temporary restraining order allowing the shops to reopen.

The City Attorney says the request has been rejected by a judge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicgun lawscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19guns
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News