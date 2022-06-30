New lawsuits and new protections emerge to tackle gun violence in US

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As mass shootings increase in America, there are even more calls for action when it comes to changing the gun laws.On Wednesday, the city and state of New York filed lawsuits against 10 online companies selling parts for so-called "ghost guns," in hopes of holding distributors accountable."These 10 out-of-state companies have sold tens of thousands of illegal ghost guns and gun parts to New Yorkers," said New York State Attorney General Letitia James. "Parts that can be easily converted to working guns. Guns that have actually claimed lives."As we deal with the renewed calls for swift change, there are new ideas to keep people safe.One company has devised a special glass called a Ballistic-Resistant Film System.The company said it can be used in schools and businesses and is less expensive than what is used today.In a recent demonstration, it successfully stopped bullets, including those from an AR-15. A unique feature is that the system includes a one-way glass.For example, if someone is inside a building working as a security guard, that person can shoot out, but a gunman on the other side cannot shoot in."We shot the glass four times and nothing penetrated the solution," said Scott Silverman with the manufacturer behind the creation, C-Bond Systems. "It's the only one in the world that we are aware of that has what we call that one-way capability."Meanwhile, the son of a Buffalo mass shooting victim, and a survivor, were both in Los Angeles Wednesday speaking out about what they are going through since the killings and also asked for change."Just to experience what I experienced, I wouldn't want nobody to go ever through that feeling," said Latisha Rogers, who was in the store during the shooting. "Children were in the store just looking at her, and there was a child ... running for her life in there."Aaron Salter III lost his father in the shooting and is also calling for immediate action."It's very important because I don't feel anyone should have to feel the pain that I'm going through right now and lose a loved one in that manner," he said. "It's just very hard."New York would be the first state to pass a law to allow concealed weapons only in businesses that explicitly allow it, according to David Pucino, deputy chief counsel for Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.In many states where carrying guns is common, the onus is usually on businesses to post signs saying firearms aren't allowed. Some states, including Louisiana and South Carolina, require people to get permission to bring firearms into private dwellings."The state is responding in a very strong way to address the new risks created by the court, but in a way that fits into the framework the court has put forward about what a constitutional set of gun laws look like," Pucino said.The Supreme Court ruling said states could ban firearms in particular locations but warned it would be unconstitutional to simply ban guns in all densely populated areas.