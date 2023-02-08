Car-to-car gunfight in Compton ends in crash, one dead in South Los Angeles

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A moving gun battle in the Compton area ended in a car crash and one person dead, authorities say.

The incident started around 8:20 a.m. with a car-to-car gunfight that apparently stretched between East Rancho Dominguez and Compton.

Eventually one of the vehicles ended up about six miles north, crashing into another car in South Los Angeles.

The person in that car apparently got out but died at the scene just feet away from the vehicle.

Another person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities are investigating how the incident unfolded.

A long stretch of Wilmington Avenue was shut down as investigators looked for bullet casings and other evidence.