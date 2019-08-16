Santa Monica shooting: Gunfire erupts at 3rd Street Promenade after attempted robbery; suspect in custody

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A security guard opened fire on a knife-wielding suspect at the Third Street Promenade Friday morning, causing a widespread panic and prompting a massive police presence.

Santa Monica police say a male suspect approached a Brinks armored truck near the promenade and Arizona Avenue around 11:15 a.m. It was not immediately clear what type of interaction occurred between the suspect and the

guard, who fired three shots.

It is unclear if the suspect, who was later taken into custody, was struck by the guard's gunfire. The guard was not injured, police said

The sound of gunshots sent shoppers scattering off the promenade, some scrambling into businesses to seek cover.

Officers swarmed the area, cordoning off a section of the promenade as they conducted a search for the suspect.

During the search, police stressed that the disturbance did not involve an active shooter -- allaying concerns that have been heightened nationally in light of a recent rash of mass shootings.


Capital News Service contributed to this story.
