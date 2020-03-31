community journalist

Orange County gym delivers fitness equipment to clients across SoCal

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- After fitness centers across Southern California closed up shop amid the coronavirus outbreak, one Orange County gym is adapting.

"At Strength Co., we're bringing the weights to the people," head coach Mike Minigell said.

Over the last two weeks, The Strength Co. has broken down, delivered and set up home gyms at the homes of over 90 clients and counting.

"I don't know how long the gyms will be closed," owner Grant Broggi said. "I want people to keep lifting. I want them to know that we care about them and I want people to know they need to stay strong."

In order to keep clients active and business thriving, The Strength Co. is offering online coaching sessions.

"We're bringing racks out and getting people online via Zoom to film their workouts," Minigell said. "We're going to be coaching people in small group classes where everyone will be connected through the internet."

Once The Strength Co. depleted its supply of fitness equipment at its locations in Costa Mesa and Villa Park, the staff started building their own equipment. The gym posted video tutorials on its YouTube channel, walking viewers
through step-by-step instructions on how to build a bench press and squat rack.

"We're family," Minigell said. "We want everyone to stay safe and continue social distancing but there's no excuse not to be strong during these times."

